IOSCO reviews implementation of liquidity risk mgt

IOSCO has launched its thematic review of the recommendations for Liquidity Risk Management for Collective Investment Schemes issued by IOSCO in 2018.

The recommendations are meant to ensure that liquidity risk is managed to safeguard and protect the interests of investors, including in stressed market conditions.

They are also designed to address potential structural vulnerabilities in the asset management sector that could impact financial stability.

According to report from IOSCO, the thematic review conducted by the IOSCO Assessment Committee (AC) aims to assess the extent to which the Recommendations have been implemented through member regulatory frameworks.

It also aims to gather information about how the responsible entities to whom the recommendations are directed have implemented them in practice. The Thematic Review report is expected for Autumn 2022.

Alongside the Thematic Review, IOSCO and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) are currently conducting a joint analysis of the availability, use and impact of liquidity risk management tools for open-ended funds (OEFs).

The Joint Analysis is examining the experience of OEFs that faced redemption pressures during the COVID-19 induced market stresses of March and April 2020; the availability, use and impact on the broader market of liquidity risk management tools and how these were linked to the liquidity of underlying assets.

To inform both the Thematic Review and the Joint Analysis, IOSCO is issuing a Market Participants’ Survey.

The Market Participants’ Survey is specifically designed to collect information from responsible entities both on their adoption and practical implementation, specific targeted information on their liquidity risk management practices and experiences during the March 2020 market turmoil.

