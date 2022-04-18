IOSCO seeks feedback on corporate bonds’ liquidity issues

The Board of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is publishing its report on corporate bond markets, drivers of liquidity during COVID-19-induced market stresses and invites stakeholder feedback on the analysis.

Feedback will inform IOSCO’s ongoing review of the sector and future consideration on ways to improve market functioning and the resilience of liquidity supply under stress. According to IOSCO in a statement, the corporate bond analysis provides the broader context on the underlying markets that buyside investors such as ETFs and traditional openended funds increasingly invest in.

These markets have grown exponentially since the Global Financial Crisis. The COVID-19 induced market stress highlighted the potential systemic significance of disorderly corporate bond trading and liquidity dysfunction.

While market dynamics are evolving with new entrants such as ETFs and increased electronification, secondary corporate bond trading remains mostly reliant on a small network of OTC dealers in markets that remain fairly illiquid.

The March 2020 events raised questions about market-functioning and whether improvements could be made to bolster liquidity and alleviate supply side constraints in stress.

IOSCO is also consulting on good practices for IOSCO members, asset managers, and trading venues to consider in the operation and trading of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and to supplement IOSCO’s 2013 Principles for the Regulation of Exchange Traded Funds.

For ETFs, the 11 proposed good practices address product structuring (including means of facilitating effective arbitrage and range of assets and strategies for ETF offerings), disclosure, liquidity provision and volatility control mechanisms.

They respond to significant recent global ETF market growth, and the increasing number of new products with exposures to novel and less liquid asset classes and more complex investment strategies.

