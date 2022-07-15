News

IoT: FG assures of proactive regulation

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, yesterday, in Lagos, assured the nation that Nigeria’s telecom regulatory framework had been designed to address the challenges that may arrive with the advancement of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the country. Pantami, who spoke at the twin event – Stakehold-ers Consultative Forum on Regulatory Roadmap for IoT Ecosystem in Nigeria, hosted by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC); and presentation of two books authored by the Minister, declared that Nigeria had already exhibited its preparedness to harness the potentials of this new service, as demonstrated in the reduction in incidences of cybercrimes in Nigeria over the past two years.

A statement signed by Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Reuben Muoka, quoted Pantami as emphasising the need for the type of consultations and brainstorming being hosted for IoT, as the International Data Cooperation (IDC) revealed that “by 2025, there will be about 46.1 billion IoT devices that are going to be interconnected globally…and through this connection, the data to be generated will be up to 79.4 zeta bites.”

At a gathering that featured presentations by local and international experts, with the Secretary of the International Telecom-munication Union (ITU), Houlin Zhao, in virtual participation, Pantami said IoT was crucial to present day emergent technologies considering its connectedness to devices in facilitating productivity, minimise waste as well as ensure a faster decision making process where massive amount of data can be analysed and presented for decision making. Earlier in an address of welcome, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, explained that in the process of undertaking its responsibility of regulation, the NCC had made it a consistent practice to interact with experts and key players in the industry on how best to facilitate the development of robust regulations for emergent technologies in the country.

 

