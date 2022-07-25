Business

IoT: Nigeria targets 25bn global connections in 2025

Abolaji Adebayo

Abolaji Adebayo

With the deployment of 5G technology, Nigeria is bracing up to contribute to the Internet of Things (IoT) connections projected to reach 25 billion by 2025.

 

GSMA Intelligence forecasts that the total number of IoT connections (cellular and non-cellular) globally will reach 25.2 billion in 2025, up from 6.3 billion in 2016. The number is forecast to triple from 9.7 billion in 2020 to over 29 billion IoT devices in 2030.

A forecast by International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates that there would be 41.6 billion IoT devices in 2025, capable of generating 79.4 zettabytes (ZB) of data.

To be part of the development, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said Nigeria was making frantic efforts for the boom of the emerging technology in Nigeria, adding that 5G network would play significant role in the advancement of IoT.

According to him, there is need for proactive regulatory framework for the technology, which requires the contributions from the technology stakeholders.

“In line with our Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) 2021-2025, which include, amongst other things, Facilitating the Provision of Infrastructure for Digital Economy which fosters National Development, Improve Quality of Service (QoS) for Enhanced Consumer Quality of Experience (QoE) and Facilitating Strategic Collaboration and Partnership; the Commission has continued to conduct studies on emerging technologies and their Spectrum and Regulatory requirement to ensure adequate availability of Spectrum for current and future use devoid of any harmful interference,” he said.

He noted that IoT would soon dominate every sector of the economy such as education, security, military reconnaissance, commerce, governance, inventory management, health, surveillance, smart city initiatives, and more.

He stated: “With the advent of 5G technology, we are going to witness another dimension in the IoT Ecosystem as 5G technology is going to enable Massive Machine Type Communication. “GSMA Intelligence forecasts that IoT connections will reach almost 25 billion globally by 2025. With this pace of growth, it has become imperative to prepare for the Regulation of this important technology.

“Internet of Things may be deployed as a standalone network of sensors, actuators, and controllers or rely on a mobile operator’s network. Licensed or Unlicensed IoT are all Spectrum dependent and will certainly require our attention and that of our partners in this industry.”

Danbatta described the telecommunications industry as a dynamic industry, saying the contributions from all stakeholders were critical to keep abreast with developments in the industry.

He said the Commission had been inviting stakeholders to come and constructively exchange ideas and views on the Spectrum and regulatory requirement of Internet of Things.

“Internet of Things (IoT) is a system of interrelated computing devices, mechanical and digital machines, objects, animals or people  that are provided with unique identifiers and the ability to transfer data over a network without requiring any human intervention (human-tohuman or human-to-computer interaction).

“This is increasingly becoming important in the scheme of activities across most sectors of the economy which includes Education, Security, Military Reconnaissance Commerce, Governance, Inventory Management, Health, Surveillance, Smart City Initiatives etc.

“The applications of IoT are far-reaching. In the home, IoT can be used for home automation and control, lighting, temperature measurement, entertainment amongst others.

Similarly, in industrial settings, Internet of Things (IoT) unites assets, advanced analytics and workers by using connected industrial devices to monitor, collect, exchange, and analyze insights to drive faster and better decision making. “Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be used to track inventory, improve the monitoring of product quality, and automate factories to make them run more efficiently,” he noted.

Earlier, at a forum in Lagos, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, had said the nation’s telecoms regulatory framework had been designed to address the challenges that may arrive with the advancement of IoT.

According to him, the nation is ready to harness the potential of IoT as demonstrated in its reduction of cybercrime incidences over the past two years. He said: “By 2025, there will be about 46.1 billion IoT devices that are going to be interconnected globally, and through this connection, the data to be generated will be up to 79.4 zeta bites.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

