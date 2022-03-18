IPAC boss to IPOB: Encourage PVC collection in South-East

The Chairman of Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Abia State chapter, Ceekay Igara, has pleaded with the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to discourage or restrain its members, and other Igbo people from obtaining their Permanent Voters Card (PVC). Igara, who is the Chairman the state chapter of the Labour Party (LP), also said that the failure of Igbo people to obtain their PVC during the ongoing registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will become counter- productive to the actualisation, development and of the struggle that IPOB is championing. The appeal was coming against the backdrop of the widely held belief in some quarters that the IPOB top hierarchy was averse to its members participating in obtaining their PVCs, but insteadpreferreda referendum to any general elections. Igara said that if the majority of the people of South-East who genuinely believe in the struggle for the actualisation of the freedom of the Igbo nation failed to obtain their PVCs, it would undermine the struggle when the referendum is finally called for.
Related Articles
IPOB: UN criticises FG’s violation of Kanu’s human rights
The United Nations has frownedonthecontinued incarceration and maltreatment of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), NnamdiKanu, by the Federal Government through the Department of State Services (DSS). New Telegraph learn’t of the developments from the Special Rapporteur on Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishments; the Working Group on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BAN ON OPEN GRAZING: SANS, others fault Presidency’s position on govs’ powers
…challenge parties to approach the court Senior Advocates of Nigeria, yesterday, faulted the Presidency’s position that Southern state governors lack the legal power to enforce tje ban on open grazing. Among senior lawyers who faulted FG’s position are Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Dr. Awa Kalu (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) and Ahmed Raji SAN. In […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US approves Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine
Moderna has been approved by the US government as the country’s second Covid-19 vaccine, clearing the way for millions of doses to be released. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorised the US-made jab about a week after approving a Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine which is now being distributed. The US has agreed to purchase 200 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)