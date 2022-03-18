IPAC boss to IPOB: Encourage PVC collection in South-East

The Chairman of Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Abia State chapter, Ceekay Igara, has pleaded with the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) not to discourage or restrain its members, and other Igbo people from obtaining their Permanent Voters Card (PVC). Igara, who is the Chairman the state chapter of the Labour Party (LP), also said that the failure of Igbo people to obtain their PVC during the ongoing registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will become counter- productive to the actualisation, development and of the struggle that IPOB is championing. The appeal was coming against the backdrop of the widely held belief in some quarters that the IPOB top hierarchy was averse to its members participating in obtaining their PVCs, but insteadpreferreda referendum to any general elections. Igara said that if the majority of the people of South-East who genuinely believe in the struggle for the actualisation of the freedom of the Igbo nation failed to obtain their PVCs, it would undermine the struggle when the referendum is finally called for.

