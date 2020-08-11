IPAC: Call for postponement of Edo, Ondo polls unpatriotic

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has dissociated itself from the call for the postponement of both the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

The Council said the call, which is to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to re-list the deregistered political parties to participate in the two elections, is an invitation to anarchy.

The Court of Appeal on Monday, nullified the deregistration of Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 22 others by INEC.

IPAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, in a statement said the Edo and Ondo governorship elections were scheduled pursuant to the provisions of section 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He noted that all elections in the Nigeria have schedules and timelines as stipulated by the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010(As amended), adding that calling for the postponement “is winding the clock backward in addition to waste of taxpayers’ money and other negative impact on the polity.

“We see this call for postponement of Edo and Ondo State governorship as act by unpatriotic Nigerians who resolved to throw into a political armageddon.”

Nzenwa stated that preparations for the elections have reached 95 percent, and advised INEC not to be distracted by actions and inaction of some politicians who are inflaming the polity with incendiary statements and clear intent to cause crisis in these states.

Like this: Like Loading...