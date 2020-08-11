Politics

IPAC: Call for postponement of Edo, Ondo polls unpatriotic

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has dissociated itself from the call for the postponement of both the Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

 

The Council said the call, which is to allow the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to re-list the deregistered political parties to participate in the two elections, is an invitation to anarchy.

 

 

The Court of Appeal on Monday, nullified the deregistration of Advanced Congress of Democrats (ACD) and 22 others by INEC.

 

IPAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, in a statement said the Edo and Ondo governorship elections were  scheduled pursuant to the provisions of section 178(1) and (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

 

 

He noted that all elections in the Nigeria have schedules and timelines as stipulated by the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, 2010(As amended), adding that calling for the postponement “is winding the clock backward in addition to waste of taxpayers’ money and other negative impact on the polity.

“We see this call for postponement of Edo and Ondo State governorship as act by unpatriotic Nigerians who resolved to throw into a political armageddon.”

Nzenwa stated that preparations for the elections have reached 95 percent, and advised INEC not to be distracted by actions and inaction of some politicians who are inflaming the polity with incendiary statements and clear intent to cause crisis in these states.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Politics

Stop insulting PDP National Chair, others, ex-Ekiti S/West LG Chair warns Olujimi

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Immediate past elected Chairman of Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Hon. Lanre Omolase has warned the Senator representing Ekiti South senatorial district, Biodun Olujimi, to stop attacking and insulting the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus and other notable leaders of the party. Omolase, who was […]
Politics

COVID-19’ll engender devt of health sector – Sokunle

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Akeem Sokunle, has said that the state government is gradually defeating the dreaded COVID-19. Sokunle, who serves as the Chairman of the House Committee on Health Services, revealed that the pandemic has led to improved development in the healthcare sector in the state. WALE ELEGBEDE […]
Politics

2023: FEC members with Presidential ambitions should resign – Ebri

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

Former governor of Cross River State, Clement Ebri has advised President Muhammadu Buhari’s Federal Executive Cabinet (FEC) members with Presidential or Vice Presidential ambitions to resign.   Ebri, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who spoke in a telephone chat Sunday, also warned members of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee not […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: