News

IPAC congratulates Sanwo-Olu on new varsities

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on IPAC congratulates Sanwo-Olu on new varsities

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State chapter, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos residents on the newly approved state-owned universities, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The schools are Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu. The Chairman, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, in a statement on Wednesday, described the two newly approved state universities as a great feat. Mobolaji also commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for the expeditious actions that resulted in the achievement of the feat. “Quality education is one of the major factors and key elements of growth and stability for any society or nation. We are excited by this great achievement.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ECOWAS: Osinbajo departs Nigeria for Ghana

Posted on Author Reporter

  Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), will leave Abuja, the nation’s capital Tuesday morning for Accra, Ghana to attend an Extraordinary Summit of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on the situation in Mali. Prof. Osinbajo, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari at the summit, will join other leaders in the sub-region to […]
News

Olubadan stool: Balogun, other High Chiefs obey Makinde, drop crowns

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Otun Olubadan, High Chief Lekan Balogun, and his colleagues crowned Obas by the Abiola Ajimobi administration have agreed to obey Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and return to their original positions of High Chiefs, according to Osi- Balogun Olubadan, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola. Balogunisthenextinline tobecomethenewOlubadan following the passing of Oba Saliu Adetunji on January […]
News

Saraki to Nigerians: Reject APC in 2023, vote PDP

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

The former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023, to kick out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) from the national government. Senator Saraki, who was the former governor of Kwara State, said the opposition PDP would unleash new era prosperity on the country, […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica