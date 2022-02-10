IPAC congratulates Sanwo-Olu on new varsities

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Lagos State chapter, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Lagos residents on the newly approved state-owned universities, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. The schools are Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Ijanikin, and Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUST), Ikorodu. The Chairman, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji, in a statement on Wednesday, described the two newly approved state universities as a great feat. Mobolaji also commended the Lagos State House of Assembly for the expeditious actions that resulted in the achievement of the feat. “Quality education is one of the major factors and key elements of growth and stability for any society or nation. We are excited by this great achievement.

