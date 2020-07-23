News

IPAC gets new officers in Osun

Osun State Chapter of the Committee of Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC) at the weekend elected interim executive officers with a charge to be dynamic and straightforward in their dealings with those who elected them into office. T he election which took place at the NUJ press centre, Osogbo, saw Adelakin Ajao of ADC emerging as the newly elected chairman while Abiodun Afolabi of PRP emerged as secretary. Other elected officers were Pastor Victor Akande (Accord) Treasurer, Adetunji Olubunmi (AA) P.R.O, Chief Sola Oladehinde (SDP) Financial Secretary, Chief R.O Oyerinde (Labour) Welfare/ Organizing secretary and Elder Dayo Odulana (YTP) Youth adviser.

Speaking at the exercise, representative of National Chairman of the union who is from P.R.P, Alhaji Lawal Isa who conducted the election, charged the newly elected officers to discharge their duties with the fear of God. In his own remark, Hon. Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, National Chairman, Action Alliance also pleaded with members to work hand in hand with the newly elected officers to be able to make the union more virile. He stated that the progress and achievement of any given organization could be solely determined by the cohesion and unity among its members.

