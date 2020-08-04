IPAC inaugurates new Enugu exco, harps on governance

A newly elected Enugu State Interim Management Committee of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) was inaugurated in Enugu at the weekend. IPAC’s national leadership at the event charged political parties to always promote democratic tenets that would help in entrenching and sustaining good governance in the country.

It equally stressed the need for them to pursue peaceful and harmonious co-existence among the political parties at all times. IPEC leadership said the association was not an opposition platform but a critical stakeholder and partner for good governance.

National Secretary of IPAC, Yusuf Mamman Dantalle, who inaugurated the new exco alongside the National Publicity Secretary, MajorAgbo, saidtheywerein thestatetoseethingsforthemselves and be able to appraise the association in the area.

Those newly elected in the statewereKenIkehof (APM) as Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye of (APC) Secretary and Hon. AugustineNnamaniof (PDP) as Publicity Secretary.

Others were Hon. Nnaemeka Okoh of (AAC) as Financial Secretary, Hon. Edwin Alor of Accord Party (Treasurer), Hon. Stella Chukwuma as organizing and welfare officer while Hon. Elvis Ugwoke of ZLP as the Youth Policy Advisor. Dantalle expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the political parties in Enugu, urging them to “always pursue peaceful and harmonious existence.”

