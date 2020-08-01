IPAC: Registered political parties deny endorsing Obaseki

Over 15 registered political parties in Edo State, under the aegis of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), have denied the recent claim of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Edo State Government that 35 political parties had endorsed the candidature of Governor Godwin Obaseki. The parties also denied reports that they had collapsed their structures into Obaseki’s campaign structure. Speaking through its Publicity Secretary and governorship candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNPP), Ambassador Tracy Ebun Agol, IPAC said: “That’s (the PDP and Edo State Government’s claim) a fallacy from the pit of hell. We do not know of any coalition in Edo State. The group said: “We dis-tance ourselves from the socalled coalition organization that has collapsed their structures for Obaseki.

We, the registered political parties, are not with them and we did not sign any document supporting Obaseki. “The members of the registered political parties were not at the press briefing. So, the groups that called themselves coalition are not members of any registered political party, they are using our names to perpetuate evil.

