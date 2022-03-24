News

IPAC to IPOB: Allow your members to get voter cards

The Chairman of Abia State chapter of the Inter- Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, Ceekay Igara, has sent a passionate appeal to the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to encourage its members to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

Igara, who is also the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) in the state, pleaded with IPOB not to discourage the entire Igbo electorate, as it was in the previous exercises from obtaining their PVCs during this ongoing registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). While noting that doing so would prove to be counterproductive to the actualisation of the struggle soon, the Abia IPAC boss was said to have made the appeal against the backdrop of the widely held belief in many quarters that the IPOB top hierarchy is averse to its members participating in the exercise preferring instead a referendum to any general elections.

Igara, who said that if the majority of Igbo people who genuinely believe in the struggle for the actualisation of the freedom of the Igbo nation fail to obtain their PVCs now, it would ultimately undermine the struggle when the referendum is finally called for, as the voters card being the only recognised instrument of voting. He said: “One sure way the IPOB leadership will thread to keep the struggle alive is to encourage its members and the entire Igbo people to get their PVCs now so that they will not be caught napping. “With the serial leadership failure currently afflicting most states of the South-East region, especially Abia, it would be wise for the people to be encouraged to obtain their PVCs.”

 

Our Reporters

News

The president Nigerians need in 2023, by Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the country is about to choose its leaders in the 2023 elections, all Nigerians have been advised to collect their PVCs  if they are of voting age.  This charge was given by renowned socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri in a press statement in Lagos yesterday.  He said: “We democrats urge all Nigerians […]
News

Kiddwaya storms Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Big Brother Naija Season 5 house mate, Terseer Waya popularly known as Kiddwaya was at the weekend, treated to a rousing welcome by wife of the Governor of Benue State Dr. Eunice Ortom. Waya, who arrived the state in company of his housemate, Tochi on a two-day visit from Abuja, rode in a motorcade from […]
News

Insecurity: Sheikh Gumi blames FG for upsurge in kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said the resort to military force by the Federal Government against bandits and herdsmen in Zamfara State and by extension, other troubled spots in the North, will be counterproductive and as such, not yield the most positive results. Gumi, who said military action against the bandits would only […]

