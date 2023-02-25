News Top Stories

IPAC warns INEC against inconclusive distribution of materials

Dominic Adewole

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Delta State has told the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to distribute incomplete electoral materials to the riverine communities if the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state will be accepted. The council maintained that the parties would not accept any attempt to make the election inconclusive under any guise. IPAC Chairman Emeka Bidokwu said a credible election begins with the distribution exercise and spread of materials. Speaking during the distribution of election materials at the Asaba branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday, said: “We have confirmed that all the materials are complete. The parties are represented here. “We will raise the alarm if we notice any mischief. We are happy that the commission has dispatched all electoral materials to the six riverine areas of Burutu, Bomadi, Warri South, Warri South West, Warri North and Patani.” The Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Rev Monday Tom, confirmed the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s contest. He said the material would be ferried with speed boats to riverine areas in the state. He said: “The sharing of the sensitive materials for the general election was supposed to be on Wednesday at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Asaba. “We are happy it is going on successfully. The materials for the six riverine local government areas have gone. “We are continuing with the other local governments. Hopefully, before evening, all the materials will get to their destination. “We are going to send the materials to the LGAs so that by Friday, they will be moved to RACs. We are starting with the far-flung LGA like Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, and Sapale and come down until we get to Oshimili South.”

