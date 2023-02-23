IPAC Warns INEC Against Inconclusive Distribution Of Materials

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Delta state has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to contemplate distributing incomplete electoral materials to the riverine communities if the Presidential and National Assembly elections in the state will be generally accepted.

The council maintained that the registered political parties in the state would accept any attempt to make the election inconclusive under any guise.

The state Chairman, Mr Emeka Bidokwu who also spoke, said credible election begins with the distribution exercise and

speaking during the distribution of materials at the Asaba branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Wednesday.

He said that a credible election begins with the distribution of materials.

“We have confirmed that all the materials are complete. The parties are represented here. We will raise alarm if we notice any mischief. We are happy that the commission has dispatched all electoral materials to the six riverine areas of Burutu, Bomadi, Warri South, Warri South West, Warri North and Patani.”

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Rev Monday Udoh Tom, confirmed the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive materials ahead of Saturday’s contest.

He said the material would be ferried with speed boats to riverine areas in the state.

He said, “the sharing of the sensitive materials for the 2023 general elections was supposed to be Wednesday at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Asaba.

“We are happy it is going on successfully. Materials for the six riverine local government areas have gone. We are continuing with the other local governments.

“Hopefully, before evening, all the materials will get to their destination.

“We are going to send the materials to the LGAs so that by Friday, they will be moved to RACs.

“We are starting with the far-flung LGA like Bomadi, Burutu, Patani, and Sapale and come down until we get to Oshimili South.”

He appealed to the agents of the contesting political parties that were present to deliver a credible exercise.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...