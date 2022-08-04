Ipas urges African countries to prioritise welbeing of women, girls

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark African Women’s Day, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, has urged African countries including the Nigerian government to prioritise the lives and well-being of women and girls in the continent.
In a statement to commemorate the day, the Country Director, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, Lucky Palmer, said domesticating the Maputo protocol will ensure that all
barriers inhibiting women and girls in Nigeria from exercising their rights to
bodily autonomy’ll be removed.
The theme for this year, ‘Towards The African Women’s Decade: Realising Women’s
Human Capital Through Accelerated Social And Economic Development,
Addressing The Scourge Of Violence, Food Insecurity And Good Nutrition On The
African Continent’ resonates with Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation’s goal of
ensuring that every woman and girl on the African Continent, has the right to
their bodily autonomy free from all forms of violence and discrimination.
Palmer noted that Nigeria is a signatory to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and
Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol), a
framework which is indigenous to the African People and specifically provides
for the bodily autonomy of women and girls across Africa. “Women with well-
spaced children can support family livelihood, which enhances household food
security,” he stated.
According to him, Nigeria is confronted with high incidences of Sexual and Gender-Based
Violence (SGBV), which sometimes results in unwanted pregnancies, leading to
unsafe abortions, thereby contributing to the already high maternal mortality
rate in the country.
To this end, he said Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation is committed to ending unsafe abortions, SGBV
and providing unhindered access to contraceptives, putting us at the forefront
as advocates for reproductive justice. “Through our work at the national and
state levels, we advocate for policies and law reforms that promote women’s
rights and challenge harmful social norms in the communities that act as
barriers to women and girls’ access to comprehensive sexual reproductive
health services.
“We also use this medium to congratulate the Pan-African Women’s
Organisation (PAWO), a specialised agency of the African Union (AU), on her 60th
anniversary. We appreciate their important role in mobilising African women on
the continent and the diaspora to rally around collective struggles for a free and prosperous Africa.”
