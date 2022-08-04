Ipas urges African countries to prioritise welbeing of women, girls

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark African Women’s Day, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, has urged African countries including the Nigerian government to prioritise the lives and well-being of women and girls in the continent.

In a statement to commemorate the day, the Country Director, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, Lucky Palmer, said domesticating the Maputo protocol will ensure that all

barriers inhibiting women and girls in Nigeria from exercising their rights to

bodily autonomy’ll be removed.

The theme for this year, ‘Towards The African Women’s Decade: Realising Women’s

Human Capital Through Accelerated Social And Economic Development,

Addressing The Scourge Of Violence, Food Insecurity And Good Nutrition On The

African Continent’ resonates with Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation’s goal of

ensuring that every woman and girl on the African Continent, has the right to

their bodily autonomy free from all forms of violence and discrimination.

Palmer noted that Nigeria is a signatory to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and

Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol), a

framework which is indigenous to the African People and specifically provides

for the bodily autonomy of women and girls across Africa. “Women with well-

spaced children can support family livelihood, which enhances household food

security,” he stated.

According to him, Nigeria is confronted with high incidences of Sexual and Gender-Based

Violence (SGBV), which sometimes results in unwanted pregnancies, leading to

unsafe abortions, thereby contributing to the already high maternal mortality

rate in the country.

To this end, he said Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation is committed to ending unsafe abortions, SGBV

and providing unhindered access to contraceptives, putting us at the forefront

as advocates for reproductive justice. “Through our work at the national and

state levels, we advocate for policies and law reforms that promote women’s

rights and challenge harmful social norms in the communities that act as

barriers to women and girls’ access to comprehensive sexual reproductive

health services.

“We also use this medium to congratulate the Pan-African Women’s

Organisation (PAWO), a specialised agency of the African Union (AU), on her 60th

anniversary. We appreciate their important role in mobilising African women on

the continent and the diaspora to rally around collective struggles for a free and prosperous Africa.”

