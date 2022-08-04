News

Ipas urges African countries to prioritise welbeing of women, girls

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi  Comment(0)

As Nigeria joins the global community to mark African Women’s Day, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, has urged African countries including the Nigerian government to prioritise the lives and well-being of women and girls in the continent. 
In a statement to commemorate the day, the Country Director, Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation, Lucky Palmer, said domesticating the Maputo protocol will ensure that all 
barriers inhibiting women and girls in Nigeria from exercising their rights to 
bodily autonomy’ll be removed. 
The theme for this year, ‘Towards The African Women’s Decade: Realising Women’s 
Human Capital Through Accelerated Social And Economic Development, 
Addressing The Scourge Of Violence, Food Insecurity And Good Nutrition On The 
African Continent’ resonates with Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation’s goal of 
ensuring that every woman and girl on the African Continent, has the right to 
their bodily autonomy free from all forms of violence and discrimination.
Palmer noted that Nigeria is a signatory to the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and 
Peoples Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa (Maputo Protocol), a 
framework which is indigenous to the African People and specifically provides 
for the bodily autonomy of women and girls across Africa. “Women with well-
spaced children can support family livelihood, which enhances household food 
security,” he stated. 
According to him, Nigeria is confronted with high incidences of Sexual and Gender-Based 
Violence (SGBV), which sometimes results in unwanted pregnancies, leading to 
unsafe abortions, thereby contributing to the already high maternal mortality
rate in the country.
To this end, he said Ipas Nigeria Health Foundation is committed to ending unsafe abortions, SGBV
and providing unhindered access to contraceptives, putting us at the forefront 
as advocates for reproductive justice. “Through our work at the national and 
state levels, we advocate for policies and law reforms that promote women’s 
rights and challenge harmful social norms in the communities that act as 
barriers to women and girls’ access to comprehensive sexual reproductive 
health services.
“We also use this medium to congratulate the Pan-African Women’s 
Organisation (PAWO), a specialised agency of the African Union (AU), on her 60th
anniversary. We appreciate their important role in mobilising African women on 
the continent and the diaspora to rally around collective struggles for a free and prosperous Africa.”  

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

BEDC TO IMPROVE POWER SUPPLY IN IGARRA AND ITS ENVIRONS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In attempt to significantly improve power supply to Igarra town and other communities in Akoko Edo LGA of Edo State, BEDC has finalized the design, and at the stage of awarding contract for the construction of a 33KV line from Okpella to Igarra.  The project once completed, it was gathered, will change the source of […]

Matawelle)
News

Matawalle: Our impressive performance attracting opposition to APC –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said his government’s impressive performance and commitment to good governance were responsible for defections of politicians from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The President said this yesterday in a congratulatory message delivered on his behalf by the Secretary to the Government of the […]
News

PFN backs Kukah on security challenges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

…says he mustn’t be used as sacrificial lamb President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, yesterday, called on those attacking the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his comments on the state of the nation to desist from it. He said the cleric must not be used as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica