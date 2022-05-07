Sports

IPC bans Nigerian para-athlete for 3yrs

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

The International Paralympic Committee has slammed a three-year ban on Nigerian para-athlete Ifeanyichukwu Madubuike for failing tests. A statement by the international body on Friday indicated the athlete failed a drug test two times. It said positive results of the Nigerian came after an out-of-competition test on 11 March 2021 and an in-competition one eight days later. The start of the ban was backdated to 23 April 2021, meaning Madubuike will be eligible to compete again from 22 April 2024. The T46/47 classes are for athletes with unilateral upper limb impairment. The 25-year-old represented Nigeria in the 100m and 400m, in the T47 class, at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. He was seventh in the 100m final but was disqualified from the 400m heats, for running out of his lane.

 

