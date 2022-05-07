IPC bans Nigerian para-athlete for 3yrs

The International Paralympic Committee has slammed a three-year ban on Nigerian para-athlete Ifeanyichukwu Madubuike for failing tests. A statement by the international body on Friday indicated the athlete failed a drug test two times. It said positive results of the Nigerian came after an out-of-competition test on 11 March 2021 and an in-competition one eight days later. The start of the ban was backdated to 23 April 2021, meaning Madubuike will be eligible to compete again from 22 April 2024. The T46/47 classes are for athletes with unilateral upper limb impairment. The 25-year-old represented Nigeria in the 100m and 400m, in the T47 class, at the 2019 World Para Athletics Championships in Dubai. He was seventh in the 100m final but was disqualified from the 400m heats, for running out of his lane.
Tuchel to sign new contract after leading Chelsea to glory
• Manager to be given deal to 2023 with option of further year • Tuchel: ‘I want the next title, I demand to be a part of it’ Thomas Tuchel is close to signing a new contract after leading Chelsea to European glory with a classy victory over Manchester City in the Champions League final at the […]
…Nigerians proud of team, says Dare
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has again congratulated the Nigerian male basketball team, D’Tigers, on their second straight Pre- Tokyo Olympics friendly win against World number four, Argentina on Monday. D’Tigers beat the Argentine team by a 23- point margin (94-71) to record their second major upset in three days. “Our […]
Our athletes are not ready to listen to their coaches –Falilat Ogunkoya
Atlanta 1996 bronze medalist in 400m, Falilat Ogunkoya, in an exclusive interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said Blessing Okagbare could help Nigeria’s 4x400m team secure qualification for the relay as she has what it takes to run the 400m especially with a Personal Best of 53.21secs. Excerpts… What’s so special about your event, the 400m, compared […]
