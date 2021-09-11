IPC condemns killing of NTA employee, calls for investigation

The International Press Centre (IPC) has condemned in strong terms the reported gruesome killing of Chukwu Odiahu, a member of staff of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in Okene, Kogi State. It was reported that the late Odiahu who works at the engineering department of the NTA booster station in Okene, was allegedly stoned to death by some yet-to-be identified persons after he closed from work on Tuesday evening. The cause of the alleged attack is unknown and as at the time of the report, some staff of NTA on duty have been reportedly arrested and are currently under interrogation at the Divisional Office of the Nigeria Police Force in Okene.

In a statement made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ado-Ekiti by the Executive Director, Mr. Lanre Arogundade, IPC said: “The increased and continued attacks against journalists and media workers is of worrisome concern” IPC noted in the statement that media workers and their rights must be respected and protected. It said crimes and attacks against journalists should not be condoned. “The perpetrators of these horrifying brutalities must be prosecuted and face the consequences for their actions,” IPC said.

