IPF: Beneficiaries get N17m in 2020

Some investors, who suffered pecuniary losses due to activities of capital market operators, have been compensated by Board of Trustees of Investor Protection Fund IPF with N17.02 million for the 2020 financial year.

According to a report obtained by New Telegraph, pursuant to Part XIV of the Investment and Securities Act 2007 (ISA), compensated a total of 49 investors claims valued at N17.02 million were paid out to beneficiaries during the year. The NSE also facilitated restitutions and recoveries of shares worth N305.11 million for investors in 2020.

The Chief Executive Of- ficer of NSE, Mr. Oscar Onyema, who is also a trustee of the IPF, had said: “Capital market stakeholders are working assiduously to deliver value to investors.

The NSE on its part continues to deploy initiatives that maintain the highest level of regulation and protect investors’ interests including the: Investors’ Protection Fund (IPF) that will compensate investors with genuine claims of pecuniary loss against dealing member firms. Listed companies are also required to undergo the Corporate Governance Rating System (CGRS) that measures listed companies against the highest levels of governance and anti-corruption standards.

“In its efforts to enhance market activities and increase access to information, the exchange has made some noteworthy advancements. In 2018, the NSE launched the first African securities exchange artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot, X-Bot, that responds automatically to enquiries through Facebook Messenger. 2019 also saw the release of X-Mobile, a dynamic and userfriendly mobile app, to enhance investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market.”

Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, Mr. Mike Eze, in a telephone chat with New Telegraph described the development as a step in the right direction that will help to bring sanity into the local burse.

Eze noted that the foundation of a successful market was integrity and where there is integrity, investors feel confident that their fund is safe. To Mr. Olabisi Peter, an independent shareholder, the compensation will boost investor confidence and help bring both local and foreign investors back to the volatile capital market.

He noted that to build a world class market, the SEC and NSE should focus more on investor protection, the restoration and sustenance of investors’ confidence in the market.

The IPF is a statutory fund established pursuant to Section 197 of the ISA to compensate investors who suffer pecuniary loss arising from the revocation or cancellation of the registration of a dealing member firm by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC); the insolvency, bankruptcy or negligence of a dealing member firm of the exchange; and defalcation committed by a dealing member firm or any of its directors, officers, employees or representatives in relation to securities, money or any property entrusted to, or received or deemed received by the dealing member firm in the course of its business as a dealing member firm.

Like this: Like Loading...