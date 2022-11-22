News

IPMAN, analyst laud oil drilling kickoff in north

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Monday said the official kick off by President Muhammadu Buhari of oil drilling in the north is a great and laudable development that will increase Nigeria’s oil production and ramp up the much needed revenue for the country.

 

President Buhari officially kicked off a drilling campaign in Kolmani Oil Prospecting Lease (OPL) 809 and 810 at the Kolmani field site located in Bauchi and Gombe states. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, said drilling oil in north is a great development that will accelerate  development in Nigeria.

 

He said: “It is a good one. It is a major breakthrough. We have been having oil but we have not been having production in that area and but this development is a cheering one.”

 

“We hope there will be no restiveness. We hope that there will be no sabotage from the international oil companies (IOCs). “It is a good one. From my view, it is a progress for the government and for the country.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

