IPMAN blames NNPC for soaring prices of fuels

CHALLENGE

The disruption in the supply chain has affected the prices of petroleum products

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has blamed the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited for the soaring cost of diesel, kerosene and petrol in the country.

The association alleged that NNPC was the cause of the rising pump price, noting that it was a total systemic failure. IPMAN Chairman, NNPC Ore depot, Western Zone, Shina Amao, an engineer, who decried the rise of the products, noted that the products were scarce in the market.

He explained that diesel now sells for N850 per litre, Kerosene N700 per litre and liquified natural gas, popularly called cooking gas, was N10,650 for 12.5kg,

An investigation by New Telegraph revealed that the prices of gas moved from N900 per kilogramme, which was between N10,800 and N11,000 for 12.5kg, N5,400 and N5,500 for 6kg. In April, it was between N800 and N840 per kg; N10,000 and N10,500 for 12.5kg as well as N5,000 and N5,300 for 6kg. Between January and March, the prices were between N720 and 750 per kg; N9,000 and N9,500 for 12.5kg and N4500 and N4750 for 6kg.

In 2021, it was N500 and N600 per kg; N6,000 and N7,500 per 12.5kg as well as N3,000 and N3,750 per 6kg. Amao said the rising prices of the products have inflicted hardship on Nigerians.

He said: “Non-availability of diesel in many stations is because of the exorbitant price of purchasing diesel. Diesel that we have been buying for N220 per litre is now N800 per litre.

I bought diesel from a depot at N770 per litre without transportation. Transportation from Lagos to Ibadan that was N180,000 or N200,000 is now N900,000 to carry diesel.

“The scarcity is because of the high price of diesel from the depot. NNPC Limited is not importing diesel. It is being imported by whoever has an interest. NNPC is the cause of the high pump price that is going on in many places. I can tell you, it is a total systemic failure.

It is a leadership failure. It is total official incompetence. When President Muhammadu Buhari started government, it was not this way. When there was a change of baton, a lot of them at the helm of affairs started bringing in nepotism.

“They started bringing their own people who could not do better or even do nothing. You could recollect the issue of bad fuel, you could recollect the non-distribution of fuel. Diesel is sold at N850 per litre as against N230 or N300 per litre. Kerosene is N700 or N750 per litre depending on the station, as against N200 before.” Industry watchers said the Russian- Ukrainian war had caused a lot of disruption to the supply chain of the product and had affected the price.

They noted that a substantial quantity of the LPG needed in the country was imported, while the Nigeria LNG, which has been working hard in the production and supply of the commodity, could not meet demand. But the spokesman of IPMAN, Mike Osatuyi, noted that the products had been deregulated and so respond to market forces.

He said: “Gas, diesel and kerosene have been deregulated. So, it is the function of the crude price and exchange rate. The Central Bank of Nigeria does not give them (marketers) forex to buy all these things. So, you have to spend your money to source forex from the black market or bureau de change. Forex has gone high.

Crude oil is about $150 per barrel compared to when it was about $100 or less. That is why you have an increment in the prices of all those products

