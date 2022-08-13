IPMAN decries Nigeria’s $1.9bn monthly loss, 400,000 bpd deficit

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has said that it is a colossal damage that Nigeria is losing $1.9 billion monthly to oil theft. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph on Thursday stated that such an amount of money if earned and channelled into national development would tremendously boost infrastructural development and the welfare of the people.

He added that it will also make governance better, improve security and transform Nigeria into an enviable country. Osatuyi called on the government to quickly address the challenge, adding that the government can stop oil theft and the attendant losses. He said: “It is a big loss that Nigeria is losing such a humongous amount due to oil theft, vandals and people who are smuggling oil to neighbouring countries and people who are involved in illegal refining of oil.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...