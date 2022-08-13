News

IPMAN decries Nigeria’s $1.9bn monthly loss, 400,000 bpd deficit

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), has said that it is a colossal damage that Nigeria is losing $1.9 billion monthly to oil theft. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph on Thursday stated that such an amount of money if earned and channelled into national development would tremendously boost infrastructural development and the welfare of the people.

He added that it will also make governance better, improve security and transform Nigeria into an enviable country. Osatuyi called on the government to quickly address the challenge, adding that the government can stop oil theft and the attendant losses. He said: “It is a big loss that Nigeria is losing such a humongous amount due to oil theft, vandals and people who are smuggling oil to neighbouring countries and people who are involved in illegal refining of oil.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Okowa regrets rising COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

ASABA Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday decried the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state, saying that it had become obvious that community transmission of the virus had reached an alarming and frightening proportion.     The governor said it was regrettable that many persons still  think that the Coronavirus disease was a hoax. […]
News

BUA boss seeks joint finance institution for growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, has called for a three-way partnership between the African private sector, government and finance institutions, to fast-track growth and development in Nigeria, and in Africa. According to Rabiu, who is the President of the France Nigeria Business Council, this partnership will identify sustainable solutions to the issues […]
News

FG inaugurates N182m road networks in Kebbi poly

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris

The federal Ministry of Works and Housing has inaugurated N182 million internal road networks at Waziri Umaru Federal Polytechnic, Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State. The 1.8 kilometer road network, which was commissioned yesterday by the Minister of Works an Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, on the polytechnic premises, is part of the Federal Government intervention projects. Delivering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica