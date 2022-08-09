IPMAN decries Nigeria’s low crude oil production

…charts way forward

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has decried the continous inability of Nigeria to meet its production quota as prescribed by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). IPMAN’s spokesman, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph, said Nigeria had been losing huge revenue because of its low crude oil production.

He urged the Federal Government to improve the security of oil installation and personnel in the oil-bearing/ producing states as a way to ramp up Nigeria’s crude production.

He also appealed to government to provide a conducive environment for the newly licensed investors. It would be recalled that the Federal Government had raked in N202.91 billion plus an additional $7 million in signature bonuses through the recent award of 57 marginal fields to about 49 new investors.

Osatuyi said the Federal Government should encourage the new investors to start oil production, which, he noted, would increase the nation’s oil production. He said: “The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has already issued licenses now. If they go into operation, that one will go a long way to address the low production.

“Government should provide an environment that is enabling for them to start production. Government should invest more in security in the oil-bearing/producing states so that we can improve our production. “Nigeria was producing 1.9mbpd, 1.8mbpd before.

There was even a time we produced over N2mbpd. So, what is the problem now? We should be having more revenues now that the price of crude oil is high.” The IPMAN spokesman stated that the situation was more lamentable, given the rising prices of crude oil in the international oil market and Nigeria’s growing financial demands. He said such a situation was pathetic, given that Nigeria’s fiscal performance in the first quarter of 2022 nosedived and the cost of repaying debt surpassed government’s revenue.

The 2022 fiscal performance report from January to April showed that Nigeria’s total revenue was N1.63 trillion, while debt servicing was N1.94 trillion, showing a deficit of over N300 billion. According to the report, gross oil and gas federation revenue for the first quarter was projected at N3.12 trillion, but as of April 30, only N1.23 trillion was realised, representing 39 per cent performance.

The report also showed that despite higher oil prices, the nation’s oil revenue was low due to significant oil production shortfalls such as shut-ins resulting from pipeline vandalism and crude oil theft as well as high petrol subsidy cost due to higher landing costs of imported products.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, had warned that urgent action was imperative to address the nation’s income problem and expenditure efficiency at the national, state and local governments. Osatuyi said it was lamentable that although OPEC increased Nigeria’s oil quota for September to 1.830 million bpd, August 1.826 million bpd and July 1.799 million bpd, Nigeria had consistently failed to meet its OPEC production quota.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), in its latest crude oil and condensate production data for July 2022, stated that Nigeria’s crude oil production decreased in July to an average of 1.08 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.16 million the previous month.

It also said that Nigeria’s oil production, with the addition of condensate, decreased in July by 6.42 per cent to 1.31 million bpd from 1.40 million in June. Condensate is a mixture of light liquid hydrocarbons, similar to a light (high API) crude oil —usually separated out of a natural gas stream at the point of production (field separation) when the temperature and pressure of the gas are dropped to atmospheric conditions.

OPEC, in its in Oil Market Report for July 2022, said Nigeria’s crude oil production was 1.238 million bpd (bpd) in June, which is a decline from the nation’s OPEC allocation of 1.766 million bpd. Nigeria’s crude oil production quota in May was 1.753 million bpd; June, 1.772 million bpd; July, 1.799 million bpd and August, 1.826 million bpd.

But Nigeria has not been meeting its oil production quota, with its underperformance being as high as about 700,000 bpd in some months. The 1.024 million bpd production (through primary communication) in May was about 195,000 bpd less production when compared with April’s total of 1.219 million bpd, according to OPEC.

According to OPEC’s Monthly Oil Market Report published in June 2022, from direct communication, Nigeria’s oil supply to the international market fell by 195mbpd. It was 1,024mbpd in May; 1,219mbpd in April and 1,238mbpd in March.

Thus, data from OPEC showed that Nigeria’s oil production fell to 1.2 million barrels per day in April 2022 from 1.238 million barrels in March, which is significantly lower than the oil benchmark of 1.88 million barrels per day in the country’s 2022 budget.

Nigeria’s oil production averaged 1.39 million in January, and 1.25 million bpd in February. Osatuyi said: “The consistent oil production decline of Nigeria has to do with the restiveness in Niger Delta in terms of oil theft going on. We have to increase our production.

Currently, our production is not up to the quota and it is not good for the country. “But because some international oil companies are divesting, that is the major factor, coupled with vandals who have been vandalising oil facilities.

“The OICs are divesting because they did not want the Petroleum Industry Act. We have been on the petroleum industry bill for many years. Internal and external interests had blocked the passage, but it took the courage of the 9th NASS to pass that bill despite all threats and offers. “

