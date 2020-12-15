News

IPMAN directs members to sell petrol at N162.44

Following the directive of the Federal Government to all oil marketerstoreducefuelpumpprice, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) Kano State branch has directed its members to sell fuel at N162.44 per litre from today.

 

The Federal Government had reduced the price of the commodity from N168 per litre to N162.44 per litre, following public outcry and had asked the marketers to adhere to the directive. IPMAN Chairman in Kano, Alhaji Bashir Dan- Malam, gave the directive while briefing newsmen in Kano. He said members of his association were law abiding citizens, who always obeyed the laws of the land.

 

He said the directive followed the reduction of the price of the commodity by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) from N153.17 to N148.17 per litre with effect from yesterday, December 14, 2020.

 

Dan-Malam said since the Federal Government had reduced the price by N5, the marketers had no option than to also reduce the price of the commodity at their filling stations to members of the public.

 

“I am therefore directing our members in Kano Zone to commence the sale of the commodity at N162.44 per litre from today in compliance with the government’s directive,” he said.

 

“I want to also assure the public that we are committed to transporting the product to all states under Kano, including Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Jigawa states, especially during the yuletide season to prevent scarcity

