IPMAN gives NNPCL 7-day ultimatum over access to official price of PMS

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have given the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) a seven-day ultimatum to make it possible for IPMAN members to buy Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, at the regulated official price of N148. 17/litre.

The Chairman of IPMAN Ejigbo Depot, Mr Akin Akinrinade, during a media briefing in Lagos Wednesday, also warned that already IPMAN members were already in consultation to take a position, if the NNPC did not make an arrangement for them to load at government price within seven days.

He said that members of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) buy the product at N148.17 per litre.

According to him, it is curious that private depots allegedly get petrol from NNPCL at the official rate of N148.17 per litre but allegedly sell at N220 per litre to IPMAN members.

He also called on the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to do the needful at the depots.

 

