IPMAN kicks against latest increase in petrol pump price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has described the latest increase in the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit from 147.67 to 155.75 without any consideration for the current economic and political situation of the country as uncalled for.

IPMAN therefore, appealed to the federal government to stay action on the implementation of the new ex-depot price announced by the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, who said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the plea became necessary so as not to incur the wrath of Nigerians who are going through economic hardship.

According to him, the increase is exclusive of marketers margin, transportation, loading expenses, saying, that government is insensitive to the plight of the marketers and the masses.

“We are therefore pleading with the federal government to shelve the planned increase until further notice, to give room for consideration and adjustment.

“Without any consideration to the stakeholders plights, the federal government announced the new price regime which NNPC management said would be effective from today, Friday, 13th 2020,” Tajudeen stressed with concern.

He said that IPMAN will hold emergency meeting with other stakeholders “to trash out this unbecoming and the arbitrary increase in the ex-depot prices.”

