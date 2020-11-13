Business

IPMAN kicks against latest increase in petrol pump price

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has described the latest increase in the ex-depot price of premium motor spirit from 147.67 to 155.75 without any consideration for the current economic and political situation of the country as uncalled for.
IPMAN therefore, appealed to the federal government to stay action on the implementation of the new ex-depot price announced by the management of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).
The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, who said this in a statement issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the plea became necessary so as not to incur the wrath of Nigerians who are going through economic hardship.
According to him, the increase is exclusive of marketers margin, transportation, loading expenses, saying, that government is insensitive to the plight of the marketers and the masses.
“We are therefore pleading with the federal government to shelve the planned increase until further notice, to give room for consideration and adjustment.
“Without any consideration to the stakeholders plights, the federal government announced the new price regime which NNPC management said would be effective from today, Friday, 13th 2020,” Tajudeen stressed with concern.
He said that IPMAN will hold emergency meeting with other stakeholders “to trash out this unbecoming and the arbitrary increase in the ex-depot prices.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

NSE hits N15trn in market capitalisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…as investors gain N708bn, highest in five years   Thebullsyesterdaymaintained grip on market activities as stocks sustained rally for the 12th trading session to record highest gain in more than five years investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks over decline in fixed income.   The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index climbed 4.92 per cent, […]
Business

NITDA: Africa has huge potential for digital economy

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Director-General, National Information Technology Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa, has described the African continent as centre with great potentials especially in the development and domestication of digital innovation. He said this during the annual Digital Africa Conference held recently with the theme “Africa’s post-pandemic High Tech World.” The NITDA boss, who was represented by the […]
Business

How Canadian Couple Struck Gold in Real Estate

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

      Melanie Dupuis and her husband, Dave, have made a name for themselves in the real estate industry and are unique in the fact that they do not have any joint venture; all of their properties are only owned by the power couple.     Narrating how the couple drive their business, Melanie […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: