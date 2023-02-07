Business

IPMAN: Lingering fuel scarcity, high prices to abate soon

More depots allocated to IPMAN members

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has assured Nigerians that the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise called petrol and its current high cost will soon abate. Nigerians, for some months, have been suffering from fuel scarcity, leading to long queues at petrol stations. Currently, petrol sells between N300 and N600 per litre in petrol stations especially those owned by independent marketers.

But IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph on Wednesday, also said depots available for loading for independent marketers had already been increased to four with a promise to.get the number to eight.

He also said they have been informed that they would be loading at a reasonable ex-depot price, adding that when they buy at the official ex-depot price, they have no reason to sell above the regulated price. He stated that if fuel is sold to marketers at N180 per litre, with other costs added, Nigerians could end up buying fuel at N210 to N220 per litre, which is better than between N300 and N600 currently being sold. Osatuyi lamented the smuggling of petrol to neighbouring countries and appealed to the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to caution their members not to drive their fuel trucks across the borders into neighbouring countries. He also stated that NUPENG should agree on how much marketers would pay as transportation costs as this will also determine how much would be added to the depot pricing. He also said the committee set up and chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari to address the lingering fuel crisis had swung into action. He noted that there was a high-powered meeting on Wednesday, which involved top heads of security agencies and other concerned stakeholders to address the menace. He called for massive importation of petrol into the country. Osatuyi said: “There will be the availability of fuel in two weeks’ time. There was a high-level meeting yesterday. Some depot owners have said they are going to work with us and sell to as at an ex-depot price. “They have even increased depots that will be serving IPMAN members Four depots have been included to be servicing IPMAN. We will. Have access to their portals. Before they were giving us two depots but now they want to give us about eight depots. They have mandated the depots and Depots and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) to be selling to us at an ex-depot price. We too will comply. They have not told us the amount of the ex-depot price. “The scarcity will go. We have told them to import massively. There is a committee that the President set up, which he chairs. Also, there was a meeting held yesterday, the Inspector-General of Police, (IGP) Custom, EFCC, Chief of Defence Staff, Lucky Irabor, oil regulators, security chiefs and petroleum marketers were there. They resolved that enough is enough. This is a security issue in the country. The government is poised to address the problem. We the operators will cooperate with them and abide by the rules.

 

