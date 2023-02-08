IPMAN makes U-turn, orders members to resume operations

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has reversed an earlier order directing its members to suspend operations, and has directed all filling stations nationwide to open for operations immediately. IPMAN National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Kuluwa in a statement yesterday, explained that the decision was a fallout of a meeting with the relevant authorities.

T he statement titled “Re: Suspension of service”, and dated February 7, reads: “Having met with the concerned authorities, all filling stations should open with immediate effect and continue selling while the association continues with further consultations. We will accordingly keep you informed.” Kuluwu had issued an earlier directive in a statement yesterday directing the members to stop further ordering of products until further notice. “Following the critical situation as it affects our sourcing and selling of product at loss and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product as a lost price on our side. “You are all hereby directed to suspend selling at all filling stations and also suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.”

