News Top Stories

‘IPMAN, MOMAN unaware of petrol price hike’

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

Oil marketers yesterday faulted reports on their knowledge of any official increase in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol. Unconfirmed information had circulated that the pump price of petrol had been increased from N165 across the country to N174 in Abuja, reflecting an increment of N9, and N169 in Lagos, reflecting an increment of N4. According to the circulated template, it was increased in the South West to N179, (increment of N14); North West to N184, (increment N19); North East, N189, (an increase of N24); South-South to N179, (an increment N14); North Central, N179 (an increase of N14) and South East, N184 (an increment of N19).

According to the unconfirmed template, there was also a PMS ex-depot price adjustment. It stated that it has been adjusted in Lagos from N148.17 to N160-162; Warri/ Ogharra from N148.17 to N162- N165 and Port Harcourt, from N148.17 to N165- N167. The message stated that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Limited) had, therefore, directed for a change to the new price template, adding that it became effective from yesterday. It said: “This is to inform you that NNPC Ltd has approved an upward review of PMS pump price from N165/ltr to N169-N184/ltr depending on the zones. You are hereby directed to change your PMS price on pumps and Totems to the new price effective 19/07/2022.” But the spokesman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr Mike Osatuyi, said IPMAN had not been communicated officially of any hike in the price of PMS.

He said there was no letter from NNPC to IPMAN communicating to them of any price increase and directing them to comply. He also stated that if there was any price hike, NMDPRA was the body statutorily charged with the responsibility of fixing petrol pump prices and communicating them. He insisted that NMDPRA had not informed IPMAN of any price hike. Also, a member of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk on such a matter, said the major oil marketers had not been informed of any petrol price hike.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s trade with Bangladesh nets $144.75m in 2020

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa ABUJA

Nigeria bilateral trade with Bangladesh increased from $11.27 million in 2019 to $144.75 million in 2020, Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said. Speaking in Abuja at the inauguration of a commercial display room of the Bangladesh High Commission, Adebayo was delighted at the two-way trade between the two countries.   […]
News

Be decisive dealing with kidnappers, Missionary union tells Buhari

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Disturbed by the rising cases of abductions, the Men’s Missionary Union (MMU) of the Nigerian Baptist Convention has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to be decisive in dealing with kidnappers and other criminal elements making life unbearable for the citizenry. The missionaries in a communiqué by its President, Dr. Soye Asawo, and issued during its […]
News

Commercial operation begins as Bayelsa, partners sign MoU

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bayelsa State government and the United Nigeria Airlines has been done to enable the state’s international airport commence commercial operation next month. Anchoring the ceremony in Yenagoa, Governor Douye Diri expressed happiness that the first airport in the heart of the Ijaw nation was a dream […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica