IPMAN, NMDPRA disagree over N165 per litre of petrol

*NNPC petrol stations face fuel shortage

The Independent Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Wednesday said that the directive by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) that the pump price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) should remain at N165 per litre is unrealistic and not feasible.

The IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao, in an interview with New Telegraph said that independent marketers buy petrol from private depots at N161 and N163 per litre, noting that with loading and other associated costs, a litre of PMS costs them nothing less than N175 or N176.

He said that there was no way they could sell at the official rate of N165 per litre when they incur a cost of about N176 per litre.

Amao said: “If we continue to buy from private depots at N161, N163 and we still take it to our destinations, and it will be N175, N176 we will continue to sell at N180 per litre. Government knows what to do. What they need to do is that since we have been crying since December 2021 that they should stop the private depot owners from increasing the prices, more than the official price; they did not do anything and they did not listen to us, DSS did not go there, Civil Defence did not go there, DPM did go there, but they have been coming to us that we should sell at pump price. Whereas. they could not go where we have been buying above pump price, so if they are selling above pump price to us, we will continue selling above pump price in all destinations in Nigeria.”

He noted that IPMAN members could only sell petrol at government regulated price of N165 per litre if the government addresses their concerns.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...