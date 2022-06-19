IPMAN: PMS price no longer sustainable at N165

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has raised an alarm that its members can no longer sell Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol at the Federal Government regulated price of N165. IPMAN’s Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amao, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph on Friday, said the situation could worsen the long queues as a result of the fuel crisis in some cities in Nigeria.

He alleged that IPMAN members no longer get fuel allocation from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited or the Pipelines Products Marketing Company. He stated that the alleged development had forced them to be loading fuel from private depot owners, who he accused of selling at a higher rate.

He said that since they allegedly could no longer buy fuel from NNPC at the rate of N148.17 per litre, they are now being compelled to buy the product from depot owners at between N154 to N158 per litre. He said that, coupled with delivery expenses and other logistics, IPMAN members incur much costs even above the N165 regulated price and can no longer sell at the regulated price.

He decried that many of them owe financial institutions and were being chased by their creditors. He lamented that many of them have been forced out of business, some are sick while some are even dead because of hypertension and stress. Amao said: “Since January this year, we have not been getting allocation that we were due for as marketers under NNPC.

We have not been getting allocation from PPMC. Virtually all independent marketers have been buying from private depot owners at a premium. We are supposed to be buying the product from NNPC at the rate of N148.17.

Since late January, we have been buying this product from depot owners between N154 to N158 per litre. “That is why you see many of us are not selling at pump price. We are getting from them from Apapa etc.

No private depot in Nigeria is selling at the official price of N148. We are being mandated to sell at the pump price of N165 per litre. Many of us are out of business. That is why you see many stations are closed down.

That is why you see many of our people are not going to buy the product. That is the cause of scarcity in Abuja, Kogi, Lagos, Ibadan. Akure is almost dried up of fuel. “Nobody can take it to Akure at anything less than N175 to N180.

That is the landing cost in Akure. We are buying at the rate of N157 or N158 from Lagos, then we transport to Ibadan. We use diesel; instead of taking a truck of diesel to Ibadan maybe at N250,000 or N270,000, we are taking it to Ibadan at N400,000 or N450, 000.

The landing cost of PMS to Ibadan now is N175 or N177 per litre. That is why you see many people are not selling the product now. The queues in Ibadan, Oyo, Ondo are terrible. In some areas as Ondo, Akure, Ore are dried up of fuel.

