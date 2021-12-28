IPMAN reinforces commitment to fuel supply mandate

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has been able to provide thousands of outlets in the country to help deepen activities in the downstream sub-sector, its National President, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said. He said the association boasts of large members in the country, adding the development had placed it in a vantage position to help in solving hitches inherent in the supply of petroleum products in the country. He said that the group was holding to its mandate of deepening the sub-sector by establishing outlets across the country, while at the same time, supplying Nigerians with fuel adequately, adding that nothing whatsoever would make the group deviate from its mandate.
Related Articles
BDCs gear up to resume forex sales
POSITIVE CBN expected to resume sales to BDCs when international flights resume T he Federal Government’s announcement, last week, that international flights would resume in weeks, has pushed Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the country into making preparations for an imminent resumption of foreign exchange sales in their segment of the market, findings […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FX: Foreign Investment in Nigeria’s Stock Market shrinks 45% on yoy in July
Investments from outside the shores of Nigeria in the nation’s equities market has continued to dry up due to dearth of foreign exchange for foreign portfolio investors to cash out their investment as and when due. Inappropriate valuation of the Naira against the dollar was another reason cited by analysts for the lull in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
African Risk Capacity, GCA partner to promote climate resilience
The African Risk Capacity (ARC) Group and the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to build climate resilience in the agriculture sector by facilitating investments in risk management into government planning and high-level advocacy. According to a press release, under the MoU signed by the heads of both […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)