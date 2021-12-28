Business

IPMAN reinforces commitment to fuel supply mandate

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has been able to provide thousands of outlets in the country to help deepen activities in the downstream sub-sector, its National President, Chief Chinedu Okoronkwo, has said. He said the association boasts of large members in the country, adding the development had placed it in a vantage position to help in solving hitches inherent in the supply of petroleum products in the country. He said that the group was holding to its mandate of deepening the sub-sector by establishing outlets across the country, while at the same time, supplying Nigerians with fuel adequately, adding that nothing whatsoever would make the group deviate from its mandate.

 

