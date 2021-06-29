Metro & Crime

IPMAN shelves nationwide strike

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf and Muhammad Kabir

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) yesterday said it had shelved its planned nationwide strike.

The announcement came after the association’s meeting with several government organs such as the Ministry of Justice, the National Assembly and the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

 

The IPMAN National Publicity Secretary, Mustapha Shehu, had threatened in a statement last week that the association would today, June 29, 2021 embark on a nationwide strike.

 

The association therefore called on its members nationwide to continue their lawful business. IPMAN also called on Nigerians not to panic as the matter that prompted the association to plan the strike had been amicably resolved. Earlier yesterday, the Western Zone of IPMAN said it had backed out of the proposed nationwide strike declared by the national body.

 

The zone directed all depots and petrol stations to go about their normal business and ensure free flow of supply and distribution of petroleum products across the South-West. The Zonal Chairman IPMAN, South-West, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, gave the directive in a statement issued yesterday to all members. Tajudeeen urged members to stop creating unnecessary panic over fuel scarcity as there was sufficient product in the depots.

 

He said that the western zone depots comprising Ejigbo Satellite, Mosinmi, Ore, Ibadan and Ilorin, which made up the South-West zone, had sufficient products and that the association was not considering any strike. Tajudeeen said that there  was no need for panic over fuel scarcity threat by the national body, as virtually all the NNPC depots across the states had sufficient petroleum product and were discharging.

 

The South-West zone chairman reaffirmed the commitment of the association toward supporting the Federal Government’s efforts on effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country. He said: “IPMAN, which controls 80 per cent outlets, has more advantage in distributing and dispensing in both urban and hinterlands in the country.

 

“In line with the Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring efficient petroleum products distribution across the country, IPMAN members have opted for a seamless distribution of petroleum products.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

