IPMAN shelves planned strike

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) has after meetings with several government bodies, including the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) shelved its planned nationwide strike.

The association, on Monday threatened to embark on the planned industrial action and shutdown all filling stations nationwide, beginning from Tuesday, according to a release issued and signed by the Association’s National Publicity Secretary, Mustapha Shehu.

However, following the prompt intervention the management of the NNPC, Ministry of Justice and the National Assembly, the association consequently declared that it has shelved the planned strike.

IPMAN also called on Nigerians not panic as the matter that prompted the association to plan the strike has been amicably resolved.

