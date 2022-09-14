IPMAN: Sustaining N21.85trn subsidy’ll ground Nigeria

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has raised the alarm that Nigeria will be grounded with the humungous amount spent on the subsidy of premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol. The money spent on subsidies from 2005 to 2023 is about N21.85 trillion. IPMAN Chairman of NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Shina Amao, in an interview with New Telegraph, also alleged that there could be corruption or mismanagement in the subsidy regime and administration and called for a special anti-graft agency to probe subsidy payments in Nigeria.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Ogbonnaya Orji, had said that the Federal Government spent N13.7 trillion ($74.386 billion) on fuel in 15 years, from 2005 to 2020. Orji revealed in the report submitted to the House committee chaired by Hon. Ibrahim Aliyu that the subsidy payments in 2005 were N351 billion ($2.66 billion); 2006 was N219.72 billion ($1.70 billion); 2007 was N236.64 billion ($1.89 billion); 2008 was N360.18 billion ($3.03 billion); 2009 was N198.11 billion ($1.60 billion), and 2010 was N416.45 billion ($2.76 billion). According to the report, the payment for 2011 was N1.9 trillion ($12.18 billion); 2012 was N690 billion ($4.34 billion); 2013 was N495 billion ($3.11 billion); 2014 was N482 billion ($2.92 billion); 2015 was N316.70 billion ($1.62 billion); 2016 was N99 billion ($0.39 billion); 2017 was N141.63 billion ($0.44 million); 2018 was N722.30 billion (2.36 billion), 2019 was N578.07 billion (1.88 billion), and finally 2020 was 134 billion (0.37 billion). Petrol subsidy payments gulped N1.43 trillion in 2021, according to the presentation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) to the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting between January 19 and 20, 2022.

According to the document, the Federal Government spent a total of N270.83 billion on the cost of petroleum shortfall in December 2021. Subsidy for November was N131.4 billion; October, N163 billion; September, 149.28 billion; August, was N173.13 billion; July N103.28 billion; June, N164.33; May, N126.29 billion; April, N61.96 billion; March, N60.39 billion and February, N25.37 billion.

The Minister of Finance, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said that Nigeria’s budget for petrol subsidy for 2022 was N6.715 trillion. Amao alleged that the subsidy, which was meant to benefit the masses, had been bloated. He stated that the amount spent on subsidies was enormous. He said the proposed anti-graft agency should probe the subsidy payments, including the Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement and that NNPCLwas expected to make remittances within 90 days. The NNPC report indicated that Domestic Crude Allocation for 2018, was 107.63 million barrels, out of which 13.581 million barrels (13 per cent) were delivered to the refineries, 94.045 million barrels (87 per cent) were exported under the DSDP.

The DSDP agreement was a scheme introduced by NNPC Ltd in which oil companies lift crude oil and bring the same value in refined products into the country. In May 2016, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPCL) being the sole importer of petrol, took over, making deductions from the sale of domestic crude which it termed under-recovery. Amao said: “The money is enormous. The spending is enormous, Likewise other salaries and other spending, this nation will be grounded one day. We are close to that destination. God should look into a way to establish another anti-graft institution that will be monitory economic crimes. Not onlyEFCC.

There should be another institution that should monitor crime and fraud, particularly in the oil and gas industry. “We have been talking about subsidy for so long. All I continue to mention is that we can have accurate and effective spending on subsidies if Nigeria can do away with corruption. And many of us can do away with greed.

In a situation where we will be using 60 million litres of petrol and we will be accounting for 90 million litres per day. So who is fooling who? “The only way the masses can enjoy the national cake that is exposed to looting and stealing is by way of subsidy. That is the only way the masses can benefit from the national cake. As big offices are looting, the masses can enjoy little, at least to be alive by way of enjoying the subsidy. If we should remove subsidy, petrol alone will go like N400 per litre. But if we can still be getting at about N180 per litre, we thank God Almighty so that we will be able to say, ‘we are living.’

