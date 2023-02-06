Business

IPMAN To FG: Give us more time to adhere with pump price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Monday pleaded with the Federal Government for more time to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, at the official price of N195 per litre.

 

The Vice Chairman of IPMAN, Western Zone, Joseph Akanni, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Ibadan, also said the association has also instructed its members to only buy petroleum products at reasonable costs that they can sell at the official pump price.

 

He said: “We have pleaded with the authority to give us time to sell off the products, this is against the backdrop that our members want to go on a rampage.

 

“We have also advised our members not to buy any products that they can’t sell at N195 litre according to the Federal Government guideline.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

