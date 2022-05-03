Business

IPMAN to FG: Make refineries work

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria has called on the Federal Government to make the nation’s refineries work.

 

IPMAN President, Alhaji Debo Ahmed, in an interview with New Telegraph, said it was unsavoury and counter-productive that the nation’s refineries are not functional.

 

According to him, it is sad that Nigeria has not been refining its crude, but rather importing refined petroleum.

 

He noted that this had made Nigeria vulnerable to the vagaries of the international oil market and has weighed heavily on its foreign exchange.
Ahmed added that it had reduced the development of the value chain in the national oil sector and prevented the creation of jobs and employment for many Nigerians.

 

He lamented that the Federal Government had embarked on many turnaround maintenance of the refineries, yet the refineries remain non-operational.
According to the IPMAN boss, government should encourage those who got licences to start operating modular refineries to commence operation.

 

Ahmed said: “All our refineries are down. Unless our refineries work, there may be no solution. If our refineries are working, definitely we will stop importing and we will be refining locally and it will be good for our consumption. Without that, we will still continue to be importing.

 

“The Federal Government should ensure that the refineries start working so that Nigeria will be out of international oil vagaries. Every year, they go on turnaround maintenance. They do other maintenance.

 

“If they do maintenance, they discover that the output is not meeting the expectation. They said they have been under reconstruction trying to maintain the refineries so that they start working. Until they see they are working before we can believe that they are working actually.

 

“The FG should as much as possible encourage these people who got licenses to put up modular refineries everywhere. In some countries like Iraq, they have about nine refineries but in Nigeria, we have only four that the four are not working.

 

“Unless the Dangote refinery that is coming up and the expectation is so high, the population of this country is so much, people using oil so many people are using oil. So the government has to be up and doing so that they can meet the requirements of this country. Without meeting up, we will still be importing.”

 

The Federal Government had, in March 2021, approved the rehabilitation of the Port Harcourt Refinery for $1.5 billion.

 

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, had said the rehabilitation would be in three phases and was to commence immediately.
He explained that an Italian firm, Tecnimont S.p.A., would handle the rehabilitation.

 

According to him, the first phase would be completed in 18 months, the  second phase in 24 months, and the final phase would be within 44 months.
He had assured that the other three refineries will be put in place before the end of the Buhari-led administration.

 

In August last year, Sylva also announced that the FEC had approved the rehabilitation of the Warri and Kaduna refineries for $1.48 billion.

 

According to him, the rehabilitation of the refineries will be awarded to Messers Saipem SPA and Saipem Contracting Limited at a total sum of $1.484 billion. He added that they would be rehabilitated in three phases of 21, 23, and 33 months spread over 77 months period.

 

He clarified that $897,678,800 will be spent on the repairs of Warri refinery while $586,902,256 will be invested in the rehabilitation of Kaduna refinery.

 

Nigeria currently has a total of five refineries. Four of the refineries are owned by the Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), while the fifth is owned by Niger Delta Petroleum Resource (NDPR), which operated a 1000 bpd topping plant located at Ogbelle, River State.

 

Two of the four refineries are in Port Harcourt (PHRC) and one each in Kaduna (KPRC) and Warri (WRPC). The four refineries have an installed capacity of 445000 bpd

 

 

