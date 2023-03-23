IPMAN To FG: Mandate depot owners to sell petrol at N172 ex-depot price

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), has urged the Federal Government to mandate depot owners to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol or fuel, to independent markers at a government-controlled ex-depot price of N172. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, also decried that many marketers had not been complying with the Federal Government directives to sell petrol to independent marketers at regulated ex-depot price of N173. He said except for Emadeb Energy Services Limited and NIPCO, other depot owners have not been selling to them at N172. He commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), for allowing IPMAN members to directly allocate the product at N172.

He stated that though many IPMAN members had not benefited, it was a positive step that some of them got the product directly from NNPCL, unlike before. He called on NNPCL to increase its allocation as well as increase the product supplied to Emadeb and NIPCO so that it will be possible for more of the independent markers to buy more of the product. He said that if more marketers buy the product at a cheap rate of N172, it will help to crash the pump price of the product in many petrol stations and reduce the hardship and sufferings Nigerians have been going through.

Osatuyi said: “They can increase the fuel they are giving us through NIPCO. They should also mandate depot owners to sell to us at the official price. Other depot owners, except Emadeb and NIPCO, have not been cooperating. We have finished the election now, then we will take up the appropriate quarters.”

