News

IPMAN To FG: Mandate depot owners to sell petrol at N172 ex-depot price

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), has urged the Federal Government to mandate depot owners to sell Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol or fuel, to independent markers at a government-controlled ex-depot price of N172. IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in an interview with New Telegraph yesterday, also decried that many marketers had not been complying with the Federal Government directives to sell petrol to independent marketers at regulated ex-depot price of N173. He said except for Emadeb Energy Services Limited and NIPCO, other depot owners have not been selling to them at N172. He commended the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), for allowing IPMAN members to directly allocate the product at N172.

He stated that though many IPMAN members had not benefited, it was a positive step that some of them got the product directly from NNPCL, unlike before. He called on NNPCL to increase its allocation as well as increase the product supplied to Emadeb and NIPCO so that it will be possible for more of the independent markers to buy more of the product. He said that if more marketers buy the product at a cheap rate of N172, it will help to crash the pump price of the product in many petrol stations and reduce the hardship and sufferings Nigerians have been going through.

Osatuyi said: “They can increase the fuel they are giving us through NIPCO. They should also mandate depot owners to sell to us at the official price. Other depot owners, except Emadeb and NIPCO, have not been cooperating. We have finished the election now, then we will take up the appropriate quarters.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lanre Rasaq’s death, big loss to Lagos, Epe -Tinubu

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

All Progressives Congress National Leader,Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the passing of prominent politician, businessman and APC chieftain in Lagos State, Chief Lanre Rasaq, as a big loss to the state.   He said Rasaq who died on Saturday at 74 after a brief illness was a grassroots politician, party loyalist and believer in […]
News

Ogun Assembly passes bill renaming college after Awujale of Ijebuland

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Ogun House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill seeking to alter the name of the Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) to the Sikiru Adetona College of Education, Science and Technology, Omu-Ajose, Ijebu. The institution was renamed after the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona. The Chairman, House Committee on Education, […]
News

2023: Nigerians must vote president with national interest –PGF DG

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has called on Nigerians to look for a president that would consider every part of the country as a constituency. Lukman made the call in a statement he issued hintyesterday in Abuja, saying it is only when a president sees every part of the […]

Leave a Reply