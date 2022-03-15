Business

IPMAN to members: You frustrate investment in refineries

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has accused some of its members of frustrating foreign investors from establishing refineries in the country.

 

IPMAN President, Mr Chinedu Okoronkwo, said that some members frustrated the plans by investors from Italy to invest $3 bilion into the refinery projects that was spearheaded by IPMAN.

 

The refineries were to be cited in Kogi and Bayelsa states respectively.

 

He spoke during an interview with Arise TV recently.

 

According to him, the current fuel scarcity would have been prevented had the plans to establish refiniries in the two states was not aborted.

 

He expressed disgust over the increase in the price of aviation fuel and diesel, stressing that such things would not happen if things were done properly.

 

He urged the Federal Government to provide some interventions in order to solve the aviation fuel and diesel crisis.

 

He explained why it was difficult for IPMAN to work with the government in resolving moribund local refineries and stop oil importation.

 

Okoronkwo said: “When I came on board, that was one of the major issues we had wanted to tackle. In any house where you have crisis, that house does not grow. Those (members) who lost started throwing tantrums, doing a lot of things to disturb that process.

 

“We would have had about two refineries now: one at Itome in Kogi and another one in Bayelsa. A group came from Italy with about $3 billion.

 

“We took them to the Villa, DSS and they did their documentation. Those groups who felt they were not happy with what was going on started harassing those white investors and they left. The lands and everything are still there.”

 

He, however, advised against selling Nigerian refineries “as scraps,” noting that they should be fixed “before talking about selling them.”

 

On fuel scarcity, Okoronkwo said: “ “We have divisions of labour. If this product (petrol) is available, the marketers would work for 24 hours or even 48 hours. I can’t talk for the government. But right now, they have assured us of availability and we must go to bank with their words.”

 

He said that dollar played a crucial role in determining the projects.

 

“I think that is the area government can look at and see how refineries can take off, looking at the chain of bringing in the products. By the time these local refineries are up and running, some of these problems will not be there,” he added.

 

He said that Nigeria imports most of the products, which it uses, advising government to help solve the problems relating to fuel crises.

 

