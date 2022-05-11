News Top Stories

IPMAN warns of impending fuel scarcity over N500bn debt

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Kano State Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, has reportedly warned of an impending fuel scarcity across Nigeria because of the alleged failure of the appropriate authorities to pay marketers their bridging claims amounting to N500 billion. He warned that the recent fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would be a tip of the iceberg of the looming national scarcity. Bridging claims is the cost of transporting petroleum products from refineries and depots to fuel stations. Danmalam, speaking to journalists in Kano, pleaded with the Federal Government to prevail on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to pay its members their bridging claims to prevent another petrol scarcity.

He claimed that the agency had paid marketers only twice since the merging of the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency into the NMDPRA. Danmalam said: “NMDPRA is responsible for the payment of bridging claims otherwise known as transportation claims. “For failure of the NMDPRA to pay the outstanding claims for about nine months, many marketers cannot transport the product because their funds are not being paid. “Despite the high price of diesel, they manage to supply the petroleum products nationwide.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: C’River inaugurates judicial panel on police brutality

Posted on Author Clement James CALABAR

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade yesterday inaugurated a seven-man Judicial Panel of Enquiry and Restitution to investigate police brutality in the state. The seven-man panel, headed by Retired Justice Michael Edem, also has as members the Attorney- General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Tanko Ashang and Justice Eno Ebri, as […]
News

Buhari condemns Plateau killings, warns Irigwe-Fulani peace deal must succeed

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the latest killings in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Buhari lamented the development, saying it was at variance with the principles of the peace agreements reached between Irigwe and Fulani in the area. In a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, the President said: “My thoughts are with […]
News

Lagos 2023: Jandor declares for Governor, vows to end APC reign

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The convener of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly addressed as Jandor, has formally declared his ambition to contest the 2023 governorship election in Lagos State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The PDP aspirant said berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for taking governance and service delivery outside the reach […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica