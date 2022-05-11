IPMAN warns of impending fuel scarcity over N500bn debt

The Kano State Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, has reportedly warned of an impending fuel scarcity across Nigeria because of the alleged failure of the appropriate authorities to pay marketers their bridging claims amounting to N500 billion. He warned that the recent fuel scarcity in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would be a tip of the iceberg of the looming national scarcity. Bridging claims is the cost of transporting petroleum products from refineries and depots to fuel stations. Danmalam, speaking to journalists in Kano, pleaded with the Federal Government to prevail on the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to pay its members their bridging claims to prevent another petrol scarcity.

He claimed that the agency had paid marketers only twice since the merging of the Department of Petroleum Resources, the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, and the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency into the NMDPRA. Danmalam said: “NMDPRA is responsible for the payment of bridging claims otherwise known as transportation claims. “For failure of the NMDPRA to pay the outstanding claims for about nine months, many marketers cannot transport the product because their funds are not being paid. “Despite the high price of diesel, they manage to supply the petroleum products nationwide.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...