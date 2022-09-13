Metro & Crime

IPO demands N34,000 bail money from wife of blind colleague over N50,000 debt

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

…ex-PPRO petitions CP

A female Investigating Police Officer (IPO) at Okpuala Ngwa Police Division in Abia State has allegedly demanded a bail fee of N34,000 from the family of her blind colleague, Mr Benson Azubuike over a N50,000 debt she owed to someone.

 

New Telegraph gathered that the Okpuala Ngwa Police Division in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State has refused to release the wife of the former officer, Azubike, who had a challenge while in active service and is totally blind.

She was arrested on Friday, September 9, for allegedly owing someone the sum of N50,000, but would not be released until she pays another N34,000 as bail fee.

Drawing the attention of the Abia State Commissioner for Police, Janet Agbede to the matter, Mr Emma Jiakponnah, a former PPRO Zone-9 Umuahia pleaded with the CP to intervene and save the image of the police.

The former police public relations officer (PPRO), Zone 9, Umuahia, who petitioned Agbede, over the detention of Azubike’s wife, said that the condition given for the woman’s release was to pay half of the money which was met after pledging many properties.

He, however, said that despite meeting the condition, the woman-IPO in charge of the matter insisted on completing the N50,000 before bail will be granted, which made the woman sleep in the cell.

 

