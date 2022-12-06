Metro & Crime

IPOB: 5-day stay-at-home in S’East won’t hold

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked residents of the South East to ignore a call by a faceless video poster ordering the people of the area to stay at home for five days, consecutively.

The faceless video poster, who claimed to be a Biafra agitator, had ordered for stay-at-home in the South-East from December 9 to 14, adding that anybody that would ignore the order should be ready to face death.

But IPOB on Tuesday disowned the announcement in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Describing the order as “stupid”, IPOB said it did not issue such order, stating that those who declared the order were miscreants, senseless and jobless people.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Security agents taking ransom to bandits arrested in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

      The Nigerian Armed Forces have made a major burst in the fight against banditry and terrorism in the country. Joint troops have intercepted N60 million being taken to criminals as ransom for the freedom of captives. The shocking angle is that some of the couriers nabbed are operatives of yet-to-be-disclosed security agencies. […]
Metro & Crime

Again, NoCTRAiN sensitizes 350 Benue students on hand washing techniques

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi At least 350 students drawn from different schools in Benue State were on Wednesday sensitized by the North-Central Transitional Aid in Nigeria ( NoCTRAiN) project on the importance of using/owning toilet, proper hand washing techniques after using toilet and hygiene promotion. The event, which took place at Government Secondary School, Agasha […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged Witchcraft: Abia First Lady rescues widow from community’s torture

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Emmanuel Ifeanyi, AbaW ife of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, Governor of Abia State, Deaconess Nkechi IKpeazu, has rescued one Mrs Amarachi Okechi from youths in her community who had subjected her to inhuman and degrading treatment. New Telegraph gathered that Mrs Okechi has been under torture from youths of her community, Umueghu Amaegbuato Autonomous Community in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica