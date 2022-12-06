IPOB: 5-day stay-at-home in S’East won’t hold

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked residents of the South East to ignore a call by a faceless video poster ordering the people of the area to stay at home for five days, consecutively.

The faceless video poster, who claimed to be a Biafra agitator, had ordered for stay-at-home in the South-East from December 9 to 14, adding that anybody that would ignore the order should be ready to face death.

But IPOB on Tuesday disowned the announcement in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

Describing the order as “stupid”, IPOB said it did not issue such order, stating that those who declared the order were miscreants, senseless and jobless people.

