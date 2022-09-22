IPOB accuses Soludo of secretly killing their members

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, of secretly setting up Ebubeagu militia to eliminate their members. IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Mr Emma Powerful, stated this in a press statement made available to New Telegraph in Awka, Anambra State.

Emma, in the release, dared Governor Soludo; promising to confront his militia, using the militant wing of their organisation, Eastern Security Network (ESN). IPOB stated: “We have been drawn to the reckless and unjustifiable murder of innocent citizens of Biafra in Anambra State by the secret militia and Ebubeagu security outfit created in Anambra State by Prof Charles Chukwuma Soludo. “IPOB wants to bring to the knowledge of Biafrans the criminal activities of Soludo’s militia and Ebubeagu security outfit in Anambra State.

Soludo had secretly set up the Ebubeagu security outfit simply to begin a covert elimination of IPOB members; now it is clear that the governor wants to turn the peaceful state of Anambra into flame. “Soludo must be held responsible for whatever happens in Anambra State going forward, if he continues to use his Ebubeagu militia to be profiling Biafrans and eliminating them because they have paintings or tattoo on their body.” The group said the secret killing of its members are pronounced in Nnewi, Idemili South and North, including other important towns and communities in the state.

It advised the governor to take a cue from what was happening in other South-eastern states where the governors defied IPOB’s warnings, mentioning Imo and Ebonyi states particularly. Powerful said ESN has been put on alert about happenings in Anambra State, where he claimed that several members of IPOB have been killed, abducted or arrested. Although there is no verifiable evidence of the existence of Ebubeagu militia in Anambra State, but IPOB insists that the militia was the same as the very well-known Anambra Vigilance Services (AVG).

