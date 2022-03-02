IPOB accuses Uzodinma of recruiting youths against it

The faceoff between Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is deepening by the day as the separatist group yesterday alleged that the recent empowerment of youths in the state with smartphones was a ploy to enlist them to propagate lies against it.

This was even as it warned Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu to steer clear and not dare IPOB. The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement obtained by New Telegraph insisted that the governor was using the smartphone gift to recruit social media ‘attack dogs’ against the group.

“These attack dogs and e-rats are paid to propagate lies and smear campaigns against IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Biafra agitators. “We blame those he is deceiving with smartphones, material things and cash to oppose those fighting for their freedom. If Hope Uzodinma had good intentions for Imo State youths, he wouldn’t have given them phones to attack IPOB; he would have provided industries and companies where the youth will work and produce phones for sale.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...