News

IPOB accuses Uzodinma of recruiting youths against it

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The faceoff between Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, and the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is deepening by the day as the separatist group yesterday alleged that the recent empowerment of youths in the state with smartphones was a ploy to enlist them to propagate lies against it.

This was even as it warned Paschal Chibuike Okechukwu to steer clear and not dare IPOB. The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement obtained by New Telegraph insisted that the governor was using the smartphone gift to recruit social media ‘attack dogs’ against the group.

“These attack dogs and e-rats are paid to propagate lies and smear campaigns against IPOB, Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Biafra agitators. “We blame those he is deceiving with smartphones, material things and cash to oppose those fighting for their freedom. If Hope Uzodinma had good intentions for Imo State youths, he wouldn’t have given them phones to attack IPOB; he would have provided industries and companies where the youth will work and produce phones for sale.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps give condition to approve Buhari’s $4bn loan request

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representatives has said it will only approve the request from the executive to borrow $4 billion and €710 million from bilateral and multilateral organisations if he furnishes it with details of the proposed loan. Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking the approval of the National Assembly to borrow another $4 billion […]
News

NCDC confirms 617 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 617 new coronavirus infections in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new figure in its update for December 12, 2020. Lagos was top on the list with 225 new positive samples; FCT had the second most cases with 181 […]
News

Utomi: Collapse of character, Nigeria’s major challenge

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja

Prof. Pat Utomi yesterday, observed that collapse of character in public life was a major cog in the nation’s developmental experience, lamenting that the country was being run by people of selfish and tribal inclinations.   Utomi made this observation in Abuja, while speaking at the launch of an autobiography of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica