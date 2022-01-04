IPOB bans cows in South East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said cows reared by Fulani herdsmen would no longer be used for any social event in the South East. The group stated this in a New Year address by its head of directorate, Mazi Chika Edoziem, through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful. The ban, IPOB said, would take effect from April. It said only native cows would be allowed in the region for such events. It urged traditional rulers, the clergy and town unions to ensure the message reaches the grassroots. The group said: “The ban placed on Fulani cows will take effect in April 2022. “Effective that month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festivals in Biafraland. Our native cows will be used instead for these events. “Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.”
