Metro & Crime

IPOB bans cows in Southeast

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Monday said cows reared by Fulani herdsmen would no longer be used for any social event in the South East.

The group stated this in a New Year address by its Head of Directorate Mazi Chika Edoziem through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The ban, IPOB said, would take effect from April.

It said only native cows would be allowed in the region for such events.

It urged traditional rulers, the clergy and town unions to ensure the message reaches the grassroots.

The group said: “The ban placed on Fulani cows will take effect in April 2022.

“Effective that month, Fulani cows will not be used for any social or ceremonial events and festival in Biafraland.

“Our native cows will be used instead for these events.

“Traditional custodians of our culture, the clergy and town unions must ensure that this message gets to the grassroots.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: AKSG Tasks FG on Use of Security Hotline, Communal Groups, Others

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Akwa Ibom State Government has tasked the Federal Government on the use of security hotline and non-state actors like communal groups in the fight against insecurity in the country. The state government gave the charge Tuesday, November 2, during a visit to the Ministry of Information and Strategy by the faculty members and […]
Metro & Crime

Umahi orders investigation into couple’s murder inside farm  

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave  Umahi has ordered an investigation into the killing of a couple in a farm in Afikpo, Afikpo North  North Local Government Area of the state.     The couple,  Oko Onya and Ngozi Onya, who was heavily pregnant, had gone to their farm in Ugwuegu in the area on Thursday but did not return.   […]
Metro & Crime

Four die, two injured as vehicle plunges into Ogun river

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni and Taiwo Jimoh

Four people lost their lives yesterday when a commercial car plunged into Ososa River at Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State. It was learnt that the car, with six passengers veered off the road and plunged into the river. Three males and one female reportedly died in the river before the arrival of rescuers. The Ogun […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica