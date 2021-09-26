News

IPOB bans Nigerian flag in S’East, declares sit-at-home protest Oct 1

The Indigenous People of Biafra has banned the Nigerian flag in the South-East zone of the country.

 

The secessionist group said the ban begins Saturday, and also declared October 1 a sit-at-home day. Media and Publicity Secretary of the group, Emma Powerful, stated this in a statement in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday.

 

He said: “IPOB has declared 1st of October 2021 total shutdown in Biafra land as a sign of our rejec-  tion of the evil construct called Nigeria and there shall be no movement in Biafra land on this day.

 

“Also, IPOB has declared from today 25th September 2021 that all Nigerian flags mounted anywhere in Biafra land must be brought down, Banks exceptional. IPOB leadership will communicate to banks directly and give them reasons they must peacefully bring down the Nigeria flag in their banking premises before we do it ourselves in our own way.”

 

The group added, “In line with the Memorandum of Understanding and alliance between Ambazonia and Biafra nations, we wish to ask Biafrans to support and celebrate Ambazonia Independence Anniversary on October 1st 2021.

 

“It is, therefore, the delight of the Directorate of State, of our great movement, IPOB, that we inform Biafrans all over the world of this upcoming Independence day celebration of our great ally and neighbour, the Ambazonian people billed for 1st of October 2021.

 

“We, therefore, urge world leaders to use the opportunity of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly meeting to discuss the sufferings of the two persecuted nations of Biafra and Ambazonia.

 

Our people have suffered enough in the hands of our oppressors who are in bed with terrorists but derive pleasure in crushing peaceful agitators instead of addressing our genuine concerns.”

