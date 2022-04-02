News

IPOB cancels ‘sit at home’ in S’East

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) has abrogated its sit-at-home directive in southeast Nigeria, saying the development is to embrace peace negotiations organised by the Anambra government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports on Saturday from Awka that IPOB yielded to the appeal by the Anambra Government and Traditional rulers to pave the way for peace, since all Igbo stakeholders and religious leaders have declared their intention to find a lasting solution to insecurity and incessant sit-at-home
directives in the South East.

NAN reports that the decision was disclosed by the Chairman, Anambra Traditional Rulers Council, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, during a one-day peacebuilding and security meeting held in Awka on Saturday.

His Royal Highness, Igwe Achebe, who is also the Igwe of Onitsha, said that the stakeholders have continually held meetings on the way forward to lasting resolutions of the impasse with the agitators.

He said that after its meeting with the group on Friday, April 1, it was agreed that a call to release the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, would be a step to dousing the tension in the state.

He said that after the meeting, the group placed a call to all its members to sheathe their swords, put down their guns and go the way of dialogue.

“We call on all who had taken the way of gun to put down their guns and take up the olive leaf from the government to better themselves,” Achebe said.

He said that the state government has set April 4 for prayers aimed at seeking God’s face to restore lasting peace in Anambra and South East as a whole.

NAN quoted Achebe as indicating that it was agreed that on April 4, all churches in Igboland and South East will join in prayers to seek God’s forgiveness and to restore peace in the area.

“Igboland has lost so much in the economic and social development of the zone and we are tired of the situation and want peace,” the traditional ruler said.

According to him: “It is agreed that on Sunday, April 3, all churches will announce the IPOB decision to their faith to come out on Monday 11am to their various churches to offer prayers to God for the restoration of peace and economic development.”

NAN reports that lots of other speakers at the meeting spoke in line with the decision.

The speakers include Mr Uche Okafor, Anambra Speaker, who assured that the legislators would partner with the state government to enthrone lasting peace and economic development of the state and the zone.

Chief Damin Ogene-Okeke, the National Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, urged the public to embrace the decision to establish peacebuilding amongst “ourselves and work towards improving security sanity in the state”.

He called on the governors of the South East States to represent their people well and speak the minds of
the citizens who elected them into office.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Crisis rocks Kano School of Health Technology

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

At least 50 final year students of Kano School of Health Technology might have spent the whole academic year for nothing as the course they were studying, Pharmacy Technician, was said to be cancelled by the National Council of Pharmacists for violating some of their regulations. The students who were said to have written their […]
News

NNPC: Deregulation’ll boost investment in refining business

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Though the idea of price stabilization which led to the introduction of fuel subsidy in the 1970s was noble, it had grown into a huge financial burden on the nation’s treasury over the years, necessitating its removal in March 2020.   The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which said this yesterday, maintained that the deregulation […]
News

B’Faso: ECOWAS resolves to engage coupists

Posted on Author Reporter

…demands return to civil rule, release of Kabore Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWA) Authority of Heads of State and Government, has resolved to engage with the leaders of the junta that recently overthrew the civilian rule  in Burkina Faso. It agreed to send a high-powered military and diplomatic emissaries to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica