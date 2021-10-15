IPOB condemns attack on Obiano, blames violence on election

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dissociated itself from the attack on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. The outlawed separatist group blamed politicians for the attacks in South-East. According to IPOB, the violent attacks Anambra is because of the November 6 governorship election.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday the group said, “It is quite unfortunate that some unpatriotic and unscrupulous elements who are intimidating their fellow politicians because of the November 6 governor ship election in Anambra State will resort to bloodletting for power.

He added: “More annoying is the fact that after their atrocities, some brainwashed fellows will be pointing the finger at IPOB. “We condemn the attack on Gov. Willie Obiano. Contrary to the allegations by our enemies, IPOB has no hand in the said attack. It is now becoming more obvious that those Obiano accused of masterminding the killings in his state are angry with him for exposing them.

