News

IPOB condemns attack on Obiano, blames violence on election

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dissociated itself from the attack on Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State. The outlawed separatist group blamed politicians for the attacks in South-East. According to IPOB, the violent attacks Anambra is because of the November 6 governorship election.

In a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, yesterday the group said, “It is quite unfortunate that some unpatriotic and unscrupulous elements who are intimidating their fellow politicians because of the November 6 governor ship election in Anambra State will resort to bloodletting for power.

He added: “More annoying is the fact that after their atrocities, some brainwashed fellows will be pointing the finger at IPOB. “We condemn the attack on Gov. Willie Obiano. Contrary to the allegations by our enemies, IPOB has no hand in the said attack. It is now becoming more obvious that those Obiano accused of masterminding the killings in his state are angry with him for exposing them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai sympathises with Sanwo-Olu, says arsonists won’t escape punishment

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el- Rufai yesterday decried magnitude of destruction in Lagos in the recent protests against police brutality, saying those behind the destruction of public and private properties in the state who were on self-destruction would receive repercussion of their actions. Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

Nigeria’s sovereignty: Amaechi faces Reps over $400m Chinese loan today

Posted on Author Philip Nyam ABUJA

The Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, will have a date with the House of Representatives over the controversy surrounding a $400million loan from China for building of railway lines in the country.   Amaechi is expected to appear alongside his Finance, Budget and National Planning counterpart, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed and the Director General […]
News

Family, Friends Pay Tributes to Capt. Hosa Okunbo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The second night of triibutes converged a close-knit circle of Okunbo family members and bosom friends at Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo’s residence in GRA Benin in what could be described as a heartfelt evening laced by the sincerity in the eyes and voices of the many who spoke in commemoration of the patriarch. Awe-inspiring words […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica