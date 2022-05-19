News

IPOB: CP assures Delta residents of adequate security

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in Delta State, Mr Ari Ali, has reassured residents of the state of adequate security. Ali gave the assurance while confirming the alleged killing of a Dangote truck driver by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to newsmen in Asaba yesterday.

The police boss also said that two vehicles and a tricycle were set ablaze by the hoodlums. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IPOB had issued a stay-athome order to all the South East states and Delta. Ali said Delta was not part of the South East of the country, adding that the evil directive of the stay-athome could not be enforced in Delta State. “We are not going to allow any hoodlum under the guise of IPOB or ESN to come to Delta State. In the first place the state is not part of the South East region of the country.

 

