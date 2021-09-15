IPOB declares war on hoodlums enforcing stay-at-home order on Mondays

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied those enforcing its stay-at-home order in the South-East on Mondays, saying it has since suspended the order. Pupils of Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume Njaba, in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State were reportedly chased out of their examination hall by gunmen suspected to be IPOB members while they were about taking their Junior Secondary School Examination on Monday.

The gunmen also allegedly burnt motorcycles belonging to some of the workers. But in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the separatist group said it had declared war on those using its name to enforce the order, labeling them “saboteurs”. Powerful said, “If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents of Biafraland under the guise of enforcing a nonexistent stay-at-home order, such a person will regret his actions because he will receive the reward of traitors. “IPOB is a responsible organization with reasoning and empathy.

We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of the people we are fighting to liberate. “That was why we suspended the ghost Mondays that we earlier declared because of its economic implications. We listened to appeals by the people and reviewed our stance on the matter then.”

