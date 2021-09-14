IPOB declares war on hoodlums forcing people to sit at home every Monday

…says they’ll be treated as traitors henceforth

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that it has not issued any other sit-at-home order after the one of today (Tuesday) September 14, 2021.

The Pro-Biafra group said that anybody trying to enforce any sit-at-home order using its name is a ‘saboteur’, and will be treated as such and also does so at his peril.

The group said that any other purported sit-at-home, including the suspended weekly sit-at-home on Mondays, does not exist in its dairy.

Reacting to several complaints on the activities of hoodlums whom many residents have tagged members of the IPOB who go about harassing people on Mondays, IPOB spokesman, Comrade Emma Powerful told our correspondent that such people will henceforth face their wrath.

“If we catch anybody disturbing the peace of Biafrans or residents in Biafra land under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order, such a person regret his actions because he will receive the reward of traitors.

“IPOB is a responsible organisation with reasoning and empathy. We cannot be part of the problem we are trying to solve. We cannot join the enemies to compound the woes of the people we are fighting to liberate.

“That was why we suspended the ‘ghost Mondays’ that we earlier declared because of the economic implications to our people. We listened to appeals by the people and reviewed our stance on the matter then.

“That was why we reduced the sit-at-home protests to the days our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be making appearances in court. That is enough for now and we stand by it.

“Anybody trying to impose another sit-at-home order on our people or enforce illegal or imaginary sit-at-home is not IPOB and must be dealt with.

“Such a person(s) are working with the enemies to disrepute IPOB, and we won’t tolerate such stupidity.”

Powerful said IPOB is not and will never support the act by some hoodlums who burnt examination materials at Nkume, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State on Monday.

